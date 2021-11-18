John Higgins sealed a 4-3 comeback win in the group stage semi-final against Ding Junhui at the Cazoo Champion of Champions.

Higgins hit the ground running with a break of 66 in the first frame, but was swiftly put on the back foot by his former UK Championship winning opponent.

Ding put 134 on the board with Higgins’ total of three over the course of two consectutive frame wins, and hit his second half century break in the fourth frame to go 3-1 up.

Higgins then pulled one back with a break of 53, but Ding was still just one frame away from a win in the group semi-finals.

The veteran Scot then levelled at 3-3 to at least prolong his involvement in the tournament when he fought back to squeeze through to take the sixth frame by just three points, 66-63.

Higgins then sealed his comeback to win the final frame 62-20 despite some late resistance from his Chinese opponent.

