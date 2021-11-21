SEMI-FINAL RECAP

Yan took control of the match early on, opening up a two-frame advantage, but a three-frame blitz saw Higgins claim the initiative, and the Scot would hold his nerve in a final-frame shootout to seal a spot in the final where he will face Judd Trump, who swept aside Kyren Wilson in the first semi-final on Friday.

That win represented Trump's second straight whitewash. Since losing the first frame to David Lilley in a 4-1 win on Monday, Trump has won 16 straight frames including a 6-0 drubbing of Ryan Day in the Group 1 final when he knocked in runs of 104, 67, 68, 52 and 61.

However, he shot a warning ahead of Sunday's final saying he has plenty left in the tank.

"I've not really stepped out of second or third gear. I've been consistent, I've played okay, but haven't played anything special," said Trump, who is chasing his first title at the event.

"I've just been how I've been all season. In a couple of events, I've made little mistakes to get knocked out, but I've been nowhere near my brilliant best.

"I've just managed to get that match play under my belt over the last two or three years, to battle through when you are not playing to your absolute best

"At the moment, my B and C game is good enough to compete with the top players."

SCHEDULE

Final

November 21

13:00 - Judd Trump v John Higgins

