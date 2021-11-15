LIVE COMMENTS START AT 12:45

The University of Bolton Stadium will play host to the world’s top players for the Champion of Champions, and, even more than ever, the eyes of the snooker world will be on the sport's two leading lights: Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan. Why? On the eve of the tournament, world number two Trump dropped a fairly inflammatory take on O'Sullivan.

'He can’t win an event to save his life' - Trump claims O'Sullivan has lost fear factor

O'Sullivan has gone 15 months without winning a major snooker title because nobody is "scared" to play him, according to Trump.

The sport's GOAT lifted a record 37th ranking title when he defeated Kyren Wilson 18-8 to claim his sixth world title in August 2020, but has been forced to endure a title drought despite reaching five finals last season.

O'Sullivan suffered defeats to Trump (9-7) in the Northern Ireland Open final, Mark Selby (9-3) in the Scottish Open and 750-1 outsider Jordan Brown (9-8) at the Welsh Open. He was also swept away by John Higgins (10-3) at the Players Championship and Neil Robertson (10-4) at the Tour Championship.

Ahead of the Rocket's bid to win a record fourth title at the Champion of Champions and a £150,000 top prize in Bolton this week, Trump has warned the Essex icon that his fear factor in the game has gone.

“You are just happy to win tournaments these days, it is very hard to win any tournament for all the top players, Ronnie O’Sullivan included," Trump told reporters.

Look at Ronnie, he can’t win an event to save his life at the moment. Even the so-called smaller events have all the top players still in them.

"I just think he’s lost a little bit of the belief. When you don’t win you don’t have the belief and people aren’t scared to beat you.

“He’s still getting to finals and he’s always going to breeze through the first few rounds because he’s that good. When he comes up against a top player there’s just not that gulf in class, I don’t think, anymore.

“No one’s that scared to play him, anyone’s game is good enough to beat him on their day, that’s what’s happened over the last year.”

Trump has lost finals at the Champions of Champions in 2014 (10-7) to O'Sullivan and (10-9) to Neil Robertson in 2019.

Schedule

The tournament runs from November 15 to 21. The group semi-finals and group finals run from November 15-18. Thereafter, it will be the semi-finals and, finally, the showpiece final.

Schedule and results

November 15

13:00 - Judd Trump v David Lilley

14:00 - Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day

19:00 - Judd Trump / David Lilley v Stephen Maguire / Ryan Day

November 16

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

14:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

19:00 - Neil Robertson / Mark Williams v Kyren Wilson / Jordan Brown

November 17

13:00 - Mark Selby v David Gilbert

14:00 - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

19:00 - Mark Selby / David Gilbert v Shaun Murphy / Yan Bingtao

November 18

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

14:00 - John Higgins v Ding Junhui

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan / Stuart Bingham v John Higgins / Ding Junhui

