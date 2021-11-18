Ronnie O’Sullivan is into the Group 3 final of the Champion of Champions with a comfortable 4-2 win over Stuart Bingham.

The Rocket will face the winner of John Higgins v Ding Junhui later on Thursday after easing past the 2015 world champion.

O’Sullivan got off to a strong start with a closing break of 43 after Bingham missed a red to the middle which proved a costly mistake.

But Bingham, who was not playing his best snooker, fought back with a break of 58 to level matters.

The six-time world champion found his groove in the third frame and moved into the lead with a brilliant 95 break that included a stunning red into the top right pocket.

In almost no time at all, he extended his advantage further as he followed up with a 57 break.

Bingham fought back and produced a timely 63 break, his highest of the match, but his blunder in the sixth frame cost him the match as he missed a straight red on 16.

O'Sullivan duly swept up and came out with a victory that puts him into the group final, effectively the quarter-finals, on Thursday evening.

Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Yan Bingtao are already through to the last four.

