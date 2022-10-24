Ronnie O'Sullivan will arrive at the Champion of Champions event in Bolton next week as world No. 1 with Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen claiming the final place at the elite 16-player £440,000 tournament (31 October-6 November).

Ad

Allen withdrew from the tournament a year ago due to personal reasons , but will take his place in the prestigious non-ranking event that involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year competing for the £150,000 first prize.

Snooker Allen ready to celebrate 'special' victory - 'I wonder how many Jagerbombs you can fit in this?' A DAY AGO

Allen also moves up a spot in the latest world rankings to number nine with new world No. 2 Robertson swapping places with Trump despite losing 6-2 to Allen in the semi-finals in Belfast.

Mark Williams did not qualify for the Champion of Champions, but has moved up from eighth to sixth in the world after losing 5-4 to Allen in the Northern Ireland Open quarter-finals.

Watch as jubilant Allen clinches Northern Ireland Open title with stunning century

Champions of Champions line-up

Judd Trump (Eng) – Champions of Champions, Turkish Masters

Zhao Xintong (Chn) – UK Championship, German Masters

Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship,

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, World Grand Prix

Fan Zhengyi (Chn) – European Masters (2021/22)

John Higgins (Sco) – Championship League

Luca Brecel (Bel) – Scottish Open

Kyren Wilson (Eng) – European Masters (2022/23)

Hossein Vafaei (Irn) – Shoot Out

Joe Perry (Eng) – Welsh Open

Robert Milkins (Eng) – Gibraltar Open

Ryan Day (Wal) – British Open

Lee Walker (Wal) – World Seniors Championship

Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open

Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha) – Women's World Championship

Mark Selby (Eng) – Highest ranked player (world No. 4)

‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters

World Snooker rankings after Northern Ireland Open

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,007,000

2. Neil Robertson (Aus) 873,500

3. Judd Trump (Eng) 853,000

3. Neil Robertson (Aus) 861,000

4. Mark Selby (Eng) 828,500

5. John Higgins (Sco) 506,000

6. Mark Williams (Wal) 454,000

7. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 450,500

8. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 401,500

9. Mark Allen (NI) 401,500

10. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 335,000

11. Luca Brecel (Bel) 327,500

12. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 322,000

13. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 307,500

14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 299,500

15. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 244,000

16. Ryan Day (Wal) 237,000

- - -

The Home Nations series is back and it is live and exclusive on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Northern Ireland Open Allen fights back to beat Zhou and retain title in front of home crowd in Belfast YESTERDAY AT 16:05