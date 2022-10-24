Ronnie O'Sullivan will arrive at the Champion of Champions event in Bolton next week as world No. 1 with Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen claiming the final place at the elite 16-player £440,000 tournament (31 October-6 November).
A dominant 9-4 victory against Zhou Yuelong saw Antrim professional Allen successfully defend the Alex Higgins Trophy on Sunday and also confirmed his place in the field for the invitational Champion of Champions, a trophy he won two years ago with victory over Neil Robertson.
Allen withdrew from the tournament a year ago due to personal reasons, but will take his place in the prestigious non-ranking event that involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year competing for the £150,000 first prize.
Judd Trump defends the title after a 10-4 victory against John Higgins in last year's final with the group-stage draw for the event being confirmed later on Monday.
Allen also moves up a spot in the latest world rankings to number nine with new world No. 2 Robertson swapping places with Trump despite losing 6-2 to Allen in the semi-finals in Belfast.
O'Sullivan – Champions of Champions winner in 2013, 2014 and 2018 – has strengthened his hold at the top of the world rankings despite losing 4-3 to David Grace in the last 64 at the Waterfront Hall.
Mark Williams did not qualify for the Champion of Champions, but has moved up from eighth to sixth in the world after losing 5-4 to Allen in the Northern Ireland Open quarter-finals.
Champions of Champions line-up
- Judd Trump (Eng) – Champions of Champions, Turkish Masters
- Zhao Xintong (Chn) – UK Championship, German Masters
- Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship,
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, World Grand Prix
- Fan Zhengyi (Chn) – European Masters (2021/22)
- John Higgins (Sco) – Championship League
- Luca Brecel (Bel) – Scottish Open
- Kyren Wilson (Eng) – European Masters (2022/23)
- Hossein Vafaei (Irn) – Shoot Out
- Joe Perry (Eng) – Welsh Open
- Robert Milkins (Eng) – Gibraltar Open
- Ryan Day (Wal) – British Open
- Lee Walker (Wal) – World Seniors Championship
- Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open
- Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha) – Women's World Championship
- Mark Selby (Eng) – Highest ranked player (world No. 4)
World Snooker rankings after Northern Ireland Open
- 1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,007,000
- 2. Neil Robertson (Aus) 873,500
- 3. Judd Trump (Eng) 853,000
- 4. Mark Selby (Eng) 828,500
- 5. John Higgins (Sco) 506,000
- 6. Mark Williams (Wal) 454,000
- 7. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 450,500
- 8. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 401,500
- 9. Mark Allen (NI) 401,500
- 10. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 335,000
- 11. Luca Brecel (Bel) 327,500
- 12. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 322,000
- 13. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 307,500
- 14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 299,500
- 15. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 244,000
- 16. Ryan Day (Wal) 237,000
