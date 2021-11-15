Judd Trump admits he is desperate to add the Champion of Champions trophy to his burgeoning haul of snooker silverware.

The 2019 world champion has lifted 22 ranking titles and the Masters, but has yet to claim the coveted prize with defeats to Ronnie O'Sullivan (10-7) in 2014 and Neil Robertson (10-9) in 2019 narrowly denying him at the final hurdle.

Ad

Champion of Champions Trump cruises past Day to reach Champion of Champions semis 2 HOURS AGO

Trump looks in the mood to go one better this week in the race for the £150,000 top prize in Bolton as he followed up a 4-1 win over world seniors champion David Lilley with a 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day on Monday night that included breaks of 104, 67, 68, 52 and 61.

"This event is special because when you look down at all the winners, it is always the big names that have won this," said the world number two, who will face Group 4 winner Neil Robertson, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson or Jordan Brown in the last four on Friday.

"I think Mark Allen produced a great standard in (winning) the last final, you've seen some great finals with Ronnie and the final with me and Neil was a good one.

"I need to top that this year and it is one I need to tick off the list.

"I'm trying to win every event on the calendar and this would be a real special one for me.

"I always enjoy coming to this event. It will be a dream of mine to win this event, but I can sit back, relax and know I'm coming back on Friday.

"I know if I play to my best, I'll win."

Champion of Champions Below-par Trump wins opener against Lilley to set up Day clash 8 HOURS AGO