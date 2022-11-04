It's semi-final time!

It's semi-final time at the 2022 Champion of Champions with 16 of snooker's biggest stars now whittled down to just four names.

Today sees Judd Trump take on Mark Selby in what could be a classic match in Bolton over a possible 11 frames.

The other semi-final is tomorrow between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Fan Zhengyi, with the final taking place over two sessions on Sunday.

The £150,000 prize for the winner will be a big incentive for all four players, with Trump looking to defend his Champion of Champions crown.

What is the Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

- - -

