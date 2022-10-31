Afternoon all!

Ad

And welcome to the 2022 Champion of Champions!

Champion of Champions Champion of Champions 2022 - Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play YESTERDAY AT 11:37

Today's schedule

Monday, October 31

13:00 (UK time)

Mark Selby v Lee Walker

14:00

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Mark Selby / Lee Walker v John Higgins / Hossein Vafaei

Context

It is time to welcome in the Champion of Champions as the exciting event returns for 2022 with 16 of the world’s top stars ready to fight it out for glory.

The £150,000 prize for the winner will be a big incentive for those taking part in the latest edition of the event, with most of snooker's big names in action this week.

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be looking to claim his fourth title while Mark Allen, fresh from his emotional triumph at the Northern Ireland Open , will similarly be eyeing the top prize.

Judd Trump, who won the title last time out, will also feature as he looks to defend his crown.

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

German Masters Who does O'Sullivan face at German Masters? Zhao set for title defence 28/10/2022 AT 09:44