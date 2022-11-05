O'Sullivan 1-0 Fan

Ronnie has to go in and out of baulk off the black to drop in behind that awkward red, which is the final one on the table. It's narrow and straight, but Ronnie plugs it in left-handed. It's been said before, but we've really never seen the like and might not again. It's routine thereafter as Ronnie banks the frame by emptying the table for an 89. A fluke got him going, but he didn't half cash it in.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (40-35)

Will this be a big miss? Fan is coasting on a break of 34, but misses a just off straight pink to the bottom right and he's left Ronnie a chance to counter. Ronnie picks off a red, and how about this - he goes up for the black in baulk, jars it out of the yellow pocket and flukes it into the green pocket! My days, what a touch. Fan's lead is soon toast, and his only out here looks to be a red near the left rail.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (0-22)

It's an early chance for Fan, as a cross-double safety from Ronnie leaves a red on over the bottom left. Fan picks it off, but misses the black off its spot to follow. He gets another look soon after though as Ronnie misses a red long to the bottom left, and it lands over the left middle. With the black out of commission for now he needs to rely on pink and blue, but he's making a good fist of it so far.

Here we go

Our MC Tahir Hajat brings the players out into a packed arena in Bolton. First to six then, with a break after four frames; let's get about it.

Fan

It’s a tall order for Fan Zhengyi to mess up the Matrix and stop the anticipated Trump-O’Sullivan final from happening, but he’s got previous with Ronnie. Fan is present in Bolton because of his sensational victory at the European Masters in February, where he beat Ronnie in a decider to take the title.

That victory made Fan the fifth Chinese player to win a ranking event. Outside of this it’s been a modest career so far for the 21-year-old, who is currently ranked 37th in the world. He’ll start as second favourite here, but having beaten Ronnie before will not be overawed.

Ronald

When there are no more worlds to conquer, geniuses are prone to getting bored. Ronnie has been very candid about snooker not being top of his list of priorities in recent years, but if there’s one thing that gets him going, it’s a challenge.

There are no ranking points on the go here in Bolton, but it’s an elite tournament with a load of lolly to be won at the end of it, and the chance to let the rest of the tour know just who the boss is. That same combo gets Ronnie fired up at the Masters, and it’s no different here. He’s won this tournament three times already, and his casual dismantling of the prodigious Zhao Xintong on Thursday suggests he’s well up for a fourth.

Evening folks

Welcome to live coverage of the second semi-final of the 2022 Champion of Champions. It’s been a belter of a tournament so far, with Judd Trump already in tomorrow’s final after his 6-3 win over Mark Selby last night.

Shortly, we’ll find out who will be joining them. In about 15 minutes time we’ll be baizing Ronnie O’Sullivan and Fan Zhengyi for a best of 11 to sort it out.

What is the Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

