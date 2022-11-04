Judd Trump produced a piece of magic in the third frame of his Champion of Champions semi-final with Mark Selby on Friday evening.

The two former world champions locked horns in Bolton in the prestigious event with the great Ronnie O'Sullivan in the other semi-final , to be played on Saturday.

Trump held a lead of 62-1 with a frame apiece as Selby began to think about striving for snookers in a desperate bid to get back into the frame.

But the Bristolian swiftly shut that potential door as he took on and drained a very ambitious plant with the reds bunched on the bottom cushion.

With the four reds clustered together, Trump somehow managed to pull off the plant with three of the balls as one careered into the bottom corner pocket.

Not only did he pot a red, he also managed to spread out the remaining balls as he opened up the table expertly.

"Wow!" exclaimed Dave Hendon, on commentary at the time.

"There will be no playing for snookers now," he added, in reference to Selby, who is famous for his penchant for a dogged, drawn-out safety exchange.

"That is significant because that might have saved a lot of pain but also a lot of time - and possibly the frame as well. You just never know."

It certainly was the shot of a champion.

O'Sullivan will be taking on Fan Zhengyi in the second semi-final on Saturday evening before the tournament showpiece on Sunday.

