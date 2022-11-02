Judd Trump laboured to a 4-2 victory over Luca Brecel to reach his group final at the Champion of Champions in Bolton.

The defending champion will face either Mark Allen or Joe Perry on Wednesday evening, with the pair in action next.

Trump was below his best in the match with Brecel, which included a remarkable fifth frame where at one stage not a single ball was in the bottom half of the table.

A re-rack followed, with Brecel winning that frame, but his resolve ended there as Trump got over the line.

Trump missed the chance for an opening-frame century but still a break of 87 was enough to take a 1-0 lead in one visit.

A tighter second frame, which lasted 35 minutes, saw Scottish Open champion Brecel then hold a 29-26 lead before winning the safety exchange and levelling the match.

Trump took the lead once more, however, with a break of 48 enough to put the third frame beyond Brecel.

With the best-of-seven format leaving little room for error, Brecel needed to take his opportunities, but it was Trump who took command of the fourth frame with a 51 before completing the job at the next visit.

Brecel was left to rue a couple of misses, and needed a perfect match thereafter to reach the Group 1 final.

A scrappy fifth frame then saw the majority of the reds nearer the baulk cushion with Trump holding just an 8-6 lead and 11 reds remaining.

It got scrappier, too, with all 11 reds eventually above the blue spot, and soon after Trump inadvertently potted the green the pair agreed on a re-rack with the table suiting neither player and a sizeable break looking nigh on impossible.

That initially played into Brecel’s hands, as it was the Belgian who got hands on the table and was able to put down a break of 34.

A flick off the green led to Brecel losing position and missing a long red, however, and Trump then took on a gutsy plant to give himself a match-winning chance.

He went on to miss the subsequent blue, but Brecel could only add another 16 points before Trump was back at the table.

Again, though, the frame was far from over, and another miss on the black allowed Brecel to get the points required to finally make it 3-2.

Looking to finish the job, Trump was undone at 16-0, 35-0 and again at 44-0 as he struggled to control the white ball.

Brecel reduced the deficit to 44-39, but he then rattled the jaws with the final red before Trump won the following exchange and with it the match.

