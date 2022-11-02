Defending champion Judd Trump laid down a marker with a dominant 6-1 win over in-form Mark Allen to set up a Champion of Champions semi-final against Mark Selby.

In a clash between the two previous tournament winners, Allen was widely tipped by many for success after hot recent form that saw him win the Northern Ireland Open and reach the British Open final last month.

But he was outclassed by top seed Trump in Bolton, as the Englishman started fast and never loosened his grip against an opponent he has previously struggled with.

Trump narrowed the gap in their head-to-head; the former world champion now has 11 wins to Allen’s 12 overall, but this was his widest margin of victory yet.

The world No. 3 will face Selby next, following his group final win over John Higgins, while China’s Fan Zhengyi will take on the Group 2 winner – one of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Robert Milkins, Mink Nutcharut or Zhao Xintong.

After a wary opening featuring a lot of safety efforts, Trump made the breakthrough with a superb shot as he potted a red along the cushion in the bottom left and sent the white flying back up the table to land on the green.

That masterful piece of skill sent Trump motoring to the opening frame, and he continued his strong start in the second, producing more masterful shot-making on his way to a 78-4 win.

Allen got his first real sniff of the night in the third frame when Trump missed a mid-range blue and he pounced by racing up to 46, but just as the frame looked to be his, Allen missed a red to let the Englishman back in.

The 2019 world champion pounced, taking a 65-46 lead that left Allen needing a snooker, and the Northern Irishman eventually conceded to go 3-0 down.

Allen responded in style with a break of 103 to get on the board at 3-1, his third century of the day providing a welcome boost going into the interval.

But Trump soon took control again, landing a century break of his own to go two frames from victory.

The top seed’s controlled performance continued as a break of 79 took him one frame from victory with a resounding 5-1 lead.

And despite an encouraging start from Allen in frame seven, Trump's second 79 break in a row sealed a memorable and resounding victory.

