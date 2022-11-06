Ronnie O’Sullivan has a 6-3 lead in the Champion of Champions final as he largely dominated Judd Trump, but the latter made a 147 in the penultimate frame as he crucially won the final two frames ahead of Sunday's evening session.

In a match built as a potential classic, it was one-way traffic for most of the afternoon with O’Sullivan winning six of the opening seven frames.

The most spectacular moment though went to Trump as he made a maximum from nowhere in the eighth frame.

O’Sullivan made a superb start with breaks of 96 and 103 to take a 2-0 lead.

He could have won the third frame, but overcut a red to the bottom left pocket, which Trump pounced on to get himself on the scoreboard.

The next four frames were scrappy and all were won by an efficient O’Sullivan.

Trump potted a green at the end of a tight fourth frame, only to go in-off with the white, a simple missed red meant he was not able to steal the fifth, and more missed chances gave O’Sullivan a 5-1 lead.

With confidence low and momentum on his opponent’s side, Trump wasn’t getting the run of the balls and ran out of position after a break of 31, so O’Sullivan picked up the scraps once again to go even further ahead at 6-1.

Remarkably, Trump dug in and found something special in the eighth frame after starting with a thin red to the green pocket. Red-black-red-black, the sequence continued and he was on for a maximum.

The key moment came when he split a pack of five reds which meant everything was on. He cleared up in style to make his seventh televised 147 to the delight of the crowd

It gave Trump a big boost as he then won the final frame with a break of 96 of the afternoon to limit his deficit to three frames.

Both players will be back out on the baize at 19:00 UK time with a possible 10 more frames to play.

