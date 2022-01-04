Mark Selby won both his Championship League Group 3 games on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals, before losing to Xiao Guodong.

Selby won his first match of the day 3-0 against Joe Perry, before then securing another whitewash over Xiao. Xiao also beat Day 3-1.

Selby was in exceptional form against Xiao, with his opening break of 94 in the first frame his worst of the match.

In the second frame he stepped up another gear to secure a break of 108 in the second, before a 131 effort in the third and final frame.

He was scarcely worse against Perry, with one break of 86 and another of 125 helping him to victory.

Perry struggled throughout the day, losing 3-2 to Stuart Bingham and 3-0 to Zhao Xingtong. Xintong beat Ryan Day 3-0, and Lu Ning 3-1.

Stuart Bingham beat Lu 3-2 in his other game, while Xiao also defeated Lu 3-2.

That set up a semi-final between Xiao and Selby, while Zhao was drawn against Bingham.

Zhao went through to the final with a comprehensive win over Bingham. While the English veteran won the first frame 67-74, Zhao's break of 52 hinted of more to come.

A 138 and then a 92, both without response, took the Chinese player into a 2-1 lead with a 70-22 fourth frame win taking him into the evening's final.

Selby failed at the penultimate hurdle when he went out 3-1 against Xiao in their second match of the day. The Chinese player was in superb form with breaks of 70, 79, 52 and 89 winning him three frames and Selby's 97 in the second frame not enough to resist his opponent.

