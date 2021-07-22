Barry Hawkins has revealed he is looking to impress after making an unbeaten start to his campaign at the Championship League.

The 2013 world finalist kept his cool in the sweltering heat at Morningside Arena in Leicester with two 3-0 wins over Kuldesh Johal and Zak Surety respectively giving him six points from Group 28.

A concluding 2-2 draw with Ben Woollaston saw the world number 13 progress to the last 32 of the season's first ranking event as group winner.

“It is the first tournament of the season, everyone is probably a bit rusty but I need to step it up now,” said Hawkins, who top scored with a run of 107 against Johal.

“I did all the hard work, but butchered the green in the third frame against Ben but luckily for me I nicked the frame and the job was done.

“I don’t have real goals for the season, but like everyone I’m looking for a win. It was warm in the arena so conditions were tough, a little bit clammy.”

Stuart Carrington completed a 3-0 win over Duane Jones and a 3-1 victory against Michael Judge before a 2-2 draw with Welsh Open winner Jordan Brown saw him top Group Two on seven points with Brown second on five points.

“I was pretty solid and started off with a good 3-0 to settle any nerves,” said world number 47 Carrington, who made a sparking 137 break against Judge.

“The heat has been a bit of a problem in the club this week so I didn’t have as many hours as I wanted to this week. I want to go deep in as many tournaments as possible and find some consistency this year.”

