Kyren Wilson made an unbeaten start to his Championship League defence in Leicester as he won Group 16 with a maximum nine points.

Wilson defeated Dylan Emery 3-0 before getting the two snookers he needed in his second frame against Ben Hancorn to pinch it on the black and level at 1-1.

He won the next two frames before completing a 3-0 victory over Sam Craigie in the group decider to start the first ranking event of the new campaign in style by reaching the last 32.

“It was a bit of a struggle all day to be honest, the first tournament back," said world number six Wilson, who lost 17-12 to Shaun Murphy in the World Championship semi-finals in April.

"It’s been a long break since the World Championships. Just trying to blow away the cobwebs. Delighted to get through that one.

“I don’t know why, I just quite enjoy the atmosphere of these tournaments. It's a laid-back atmosphere, and enjoy the snooker really. We’re lucky to have these tournaments on.”

2006 world champion Graeme Dott cut a dominant figure in winning Group 20 at the Morningside Arena with 3-1 victories against Si Jiahui and Iulian Boiko respectively before a 2-2 draw with Robbie Williams finalised his progress as group winner.

Craig Steadman won Group 29 on Wednesday on frame difference ahead of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh on five points with Gerard Greene emerging as Group 18 winner.

