Ken Doherty booked his place in the Championship League last 32 with a match to spare courtesy of wins over Rory McLeod and Ryan Davies at Morningside Arena in Leicester.
In his 32nd season as a professional on the World Snooker Tour, the evergreen Dubliner topped Group 14 with back-to-back victories before his final group match with former German Masters champion Martin Gould, who drew his first two fixtures 2-2 with Davies and McLeod respectively to fall out of contention.
Six-times ranking event winner Doherty missed a simple pink in the first frame against McLeod, but recovered strongly to win the next three frames before he finished with a classy knock of 73 to finalise the three points in defeating amateur Davies.
Championship League
'Not far away' – Carter aims to be flying high after getting aeroplane fixed
- 'My mind was so broken' - Walden fighting fit and looking to climb back up the rankings
- 'Not far away' – Carter aims to be flying high after getting aeroplane fixed
Oliver Lines joined his dad Peter in the last 32 of the season's first ranking event after claiming first place in Group 13 on seven points.
After opening with a 2-2 draw against Peter Devlin, Lines completed 3-0 wins against Luke Pinches and Joshua Thomond which proved enough with Devlin needing a break of 93 or better to deny Lines against Pinches.
Despite finishing with a 3-0 win, Lines progressed via the highest break. Oliver admits he is inspired by his dad Peter, who reclaimed a two-year tour card via Q School in June at the age of 51, the same age as Doherty, who has been granted a wildcard on the main tour to continue after turning professional in 1990.
"My dad inspires me because he never takes a day off," said Oliver. "He never ever takes a day off unlike people like me.
"He deserves everything he got from Q School and deserves to start the season how he did. I'm really pleased for him."
Championship League
'Dreadful and embarrassing' – Ford slams performance despite winning group
Championship League
'A bit rusty' – Hawkins aims to impress after starting season with victory