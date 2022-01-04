UK champion Zhao Xintong looks to be in peak form ahead of his Masters debut after remaining unbeaten in progressing in superb style at the invitational Championship League event.

Having won his first three Group Three matches on Monday, 24-year-old Zhao defeated Ryan Day 3-0, Lu Ning 3-1 and Joe Perry to secure a group semi-final with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham.

Ad

The world number nine enjoyed breaks of 122 and 98 against Day with his 100 in the third frame his 100th career century, the 75th player in history to achieve the feat.

Championship League Zhao defeats Xiao in Group 3 final; Selby knocked out in semis 6 HOURS AGO

Breaks of 138 and 92 saw Zhao overcome Bingham with runs of 90 and 66 helping him edge out world number 30 Xiao Guodong in the final after his compatriot had levelled at 2-2 with knocks of 95 and 96.

Xiao had earlier contributed 70, 79, 52 and 89 in a 3-1 victory over world champion Mark Selby, who rolled in a 97 in the second frame.

"I played very well over the two days. I just wanted to play as I do in practice," said Zhao, who makes his Masters debut at Alexandra Palace against two-times winner John Higgins LIVE on Eurosport on Monday.

I am waiting for the Masters and I want to play more. In this final, I played very well. It was perfect preparation. I will practise more now as I wait for the Masters.

Zhao joins Liang Wenbo and Graeme Dott in the Championship League winners group stage next month.

Selby and Bingham progress to Group Four on Wednesday and Thursday alongside Xiao, Lu Ning, Judd Trump, Scott Donaldson and defending champion Kyren Wilson.

Championship League Zhao leads Championship League Snooker Group 3 after perfect start YESTERDAY AT 21:39