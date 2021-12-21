Liang Wenbo beat Jack Lisowski 3-1 on Tuesday night to win the final of Group 1 in their Championship League tie.

Liang hit top form in the evening clash against Lisowski, who had endured an inconsistent couple of days despite reaching the final.

Ad

Lisowski fell behind in the first frame when his opponent hit a break of 91, and followed it up in the second frame with another effort of 90.

Championship League Lisowski wins two, loses two in Group 1 of Championship League, Dott wins all four YESTERDAY AT 21:35

The Englishman gave himself a chance with a break of 73 helping him to a 100-0 third frame win, before Liang hit 136 - the top score of the final - to secure the win.

Liang made his way through to the semi-finals where he met Ryan Day. It was the Welshman who took the lead when he won the first frame 80-42, before the Chinese player hit a century break of 101 to win 119-0 and level at 1-1.

Liang then went 2-1 up before Day hit his own century - making him the 14th player to record at least 400 professional centuries - to get level once again, only for a break of 54 to give Liang a 55-13 decider.

Lisowski’s own semi-final against Graeme Dott was a little easier but finished the later of the pair. Lisowski went two up before a break of 65 halved the deficit for the Scot but needing just a frame more for victory, Lisowski took the fourth 59-15.

Group A continued after Monday’s action with Day beating Zhou Yuelong 3-1, and Liang defeating Tom Ford 3-1.

Ford then reversed that result over Gary Wilson for his first win of the day, also beating Lisowski by the same margin. Wilson beat Zhou 3-2 in his last match of the group. Lisowski had beaten Day 3-1 to make the semis.

Dott continued his brilliant form, recording a 3-2 win over Day and a 3-2 victory over Liang.

The two Chinese players eventually faced off in the last group game, as Zhou beat Liang 3-2.

Group 2’s matches kick off on Wednesday.

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Championship League Gilbert ends 22-year ranking title drought with Championship League glory 13/08/2021 AT 21:52