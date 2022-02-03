John Higgins continued his excellent Championship League form with three wins from four on Thursday in the winners group.
Higgins was the winner of Group 7 earlier in the week, and he suffered just one defeat on the day as the tournament heads to its denouement.
Stuart Bingham kicked off the day’s play with a 3-2 win over Yan Bingtao, before experienced Scot Higgins beat fellow veteran Graeme Dott.
Scott Donaldson fell to Liang Wenbo 3-0, while Higgins continued his good form with a 3-1 win over Zhao Xintong, who then lost 3-0 to Bingham, and Dott lost again, 3-0 to Donaldson.
Bingham continued his good form with a 3-2 win over Higgins, and Zhao then defeated Yan 3-2. Yan beat his Chinese compatriot Liang 3-0.
Higgins then defeated Donaldson 3-2, before Dott won by the same margin against Liang.
Play will restart tomorrow at 12pm, as Bingtao takes on Donaldson, and Zhao meets Liang.
