He is known as 'The Maverick' and Stephen Maguire certainly lived up to that nickname when he faced Mark Williams at the Championship League in Leicester on Monday night.

The former UK champion was already out of the tournament by the time he came across Williams in the final match of Group E, a dead rubber with both men playing for second place behind section winner Lu Ning at the season's first ranking event.

Maguire led 2-0 against Williams when he opted to boldly splatter the pack of reds wide open like he was playing pool.

"One's gone in. He's had a bit of luck at last," said commentator Dave Hendon.

The Scotsman produced 51 in the opening frame, but his eccentric break began with a red diving down a hole and paved the way for him to compile a match-winning run of 73 in a 3-0 victory.

It was worth a handy £3,000 for finishing runner-up, but don't expect him to continue using the chaotic break-off in future events.

