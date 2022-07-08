Ng On Yee has revealed how she has adopted a more attacking style after some key technical advice from world champions Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams.

The 31-year-old Hong Kong professional – a three-time women's world champion – is due to test her skills against the very best when she competes alongside the sport's top four players, world champion O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson.

Reanne Evans, world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna will also compete for the title over the weekend of 24/25 September in Milton Keynes.

Teams will be formed by a random draw at the Marshall Arena with the four pairs competing in a round-robin format to reach the World Mixed Doubles final

“Having practised with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, they have given me advice and helped me a lot with my game," said On Yee speaking to World Snooker Tour

"They both recognised I wasn’t good with power shots and asked me to hold the cue a bit further back, to give myself more room to hit through the shot.

"Ronnie specifically told me to be more aggressive and try to split the pack a lot earlier and create more chances to score. Those pieces of advice have been very useful.

"I hope that I can learn a lot more playing in this mixed doubles event.

“I’ve played doubles and mixed doubles a few times before. It is a very different game. Normally snooker is just your own game.

"It doesn’t matter what happens in a match, you have to deal with yourself. In doubles, you have someone beside you and sometimes you will even discuss the shots as well.

"This can act as a support, but on the other side it is additional pressure as well. You don’t want to let them down.”

On Yee is due to begin her 2022/23 campaign in Group 14 of the Championship League at Leicester's Morningside Arena on Monday 18 July.

She faces four-time ranking event quarter-finalist Tian Pengfei, Shoot Out winner Hossein Vafaei and Australian Ryan Thomerson, who launches his professional career after winning the Asia Pacific Championship in Sydney.

“When I started to play snooker I was one of the only females in the local club back home. People were surprised to see me playing there and even more surprised I was able to pot some balls with my thick glasses on," said On Yee.

"I hope that a tournament like this (mixed doubles) can contribute to changing that and getting more people playing the sport. I hope people can begin to realise this isn’t just a male sport and that this is really changing.

“I am very excited. As this is the first televised mixed doubles since 1991, it has a bit of extra importance. It has always been my dream to play with the very best players on television. My friends and family will be watching and cheering me on.”

