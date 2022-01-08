Scott Donaldson beat Jordan Brown in the final of Group 5 in the Championship League.

Donaldson secured the first frame comfortably 88-0, but Brown rallied into the lead with two consecutive frame wins.

The first of 61-27 was decided by a 52 break, and Donaldson then put up a score of 64 to help him to 98-5, leaving him one from outright victory.

However Donaldson rallied when a break of 60 gave him a 70-44 frame win to level.

In the decisive fifth, Donaldson’s match-high break of 88 won the game and the group.

Brown began the day with a 3-0 win over Allister Carter, and then moved straight onto a 3-2 victory against David Gilbert, with Gilbert enjoying a 3-2 win over Kyren Wilson later in the day.

He reached the semi-final by demolishing Martin Gould 3-0, before recording the same margin against Carter as they met for the second time on Saturday in the semi-final.

Carter made his way to the semis by going on to lose 3-0 to Scott McDonaldson, but recovered to defeat Wilson 3-1.

Wilson earlier enjoyed a 3-0 win over Lu Ning, with the Chinese player defeating Donaldson 3-2 before losing 3-1 to Gould.

Donaldson and Wilson met in the group’s other semi-final with the Scot hitting a 130 break on the way to the final.

