Stuart Bingham lost his first match 3-0 at the Championship League in Leicester, but recovered strongly to win his next two in reaching the last 32.
The 2015 world champion topped Group 11 by making four 50-plus breaks in a 3-0 win over Peter Lines and a 3-1 success against Cao Yupeng at a sweltering Morningside Arena.
Ad
Bingham lost his opener 3-0 to Peter Devlin, but world no. 92 Devlin was held to 2-2 draws by Cao and Lines to finish two points off top spot.
Championship League
'Such a big event' – Old foes O'Sullivan and Carter set to clash
Hossein Vafaei – who top scored with a break of 70 a day after making his first 147 at the European Masters – completed two 3-0 victories over Ryan Thomerson and Ng On Yee respectively with a 2-2 draw against Tian Pengfei enough to see him through on frame difference from Tian.
Bingham joins Ben Woollaston and Jamie Jones in Group C of the last-32 stage on Tuesday 26 July with Vafaei facing Michael Judge, Lyu Haotian and Jimmy Robertson in Group F on Monday 25 July.
Judd Trump begins his 2022/23 season in Group 2 on Tuesday in a group made up Jamie Clarke, Sean O'Sullivan and Yisong Peng.
- Vafaei makes first 147 of his career in win over Ng in European Masters qualifying
- 'Such a big event' – Old foes O'Sullivan and Carter set to clash
Watch - Vafaei hits 147 during European Masters qualifying
Latest Championship League group winners
- Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)
- Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)
- Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)
- Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)
- Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)
- Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)
- Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)
- Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)
- Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)
- Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)
- Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)
- Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)
- Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)
- Group 3: Ben Woollaston (Eng)
- Group 23: Elliot Slessor (Eng)
- Group 5: Mark Williams (Wal)
- Group 28: Gary Wilson (Eng)
- Group 22: Jimmy Robertson (Eng)
- Group 21: Stephen Maguire (Sco)
- Group 20: Chang Bingyu (Chn)
- Group 18: Daniel Wells (Wal)
- Group 17: Ali Carter (Eng)
- Group 25: Pang Junxu (Chn)
- Group 11: Stuart Bingham (Eng)
- Group 14: Hossein Vafaei (Ira)
- - -
Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk
Snooker
Latest Championship League group winners – Who is through to last 32?
Snooker
O'Sullivan 'the best sportsman Britain has produced' - Hamilton
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad