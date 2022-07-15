Ronnie O'Sullivan and his fierce Essex rival Ali Carter will clash at the Championship League after world No. 20 Carter clinched his last-32 spot in style on Thursday.

Yuan Sijun and Pang Junxu.

Carter was happy with his form after winning Group 17 on Thursday courtesy of 3-0 victories against Robbie McGuigan and Louis Heathcote before a 2-2 draw with Wu Yize secured his progress.

"He’s just a kid running around potting everything. It’s pleasing to get through and it's job done.

"It’s such a big event now. It’s the first event of the season and David Gilbert won it last year and it got him in everything.

"It’s a great opportunity to get the season off to a good start.”

World No. 53 Pang ran out winner in Group 25 with 3-1 wins over Reanne Evans and Dylan Emery respectively and a 2-2 draw with Ryan Day.

Pang enjoyed sparkling breaks of 81 and 108 against Evans before running in marvellous 136 and 137 knocks in defeating Emery.

Judd Trump, Stuart Bingham, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and defending champion Gilbert are all in action as the first group stage is completed next week.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)

Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)

Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)

Group 3: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Group 23: Elliot Slessor (Eng)

Group 5: Mark Williams (Wal)

Group 28: Gary Wilson (Eng)

Group 22: Jimmy Robertson (Eng)

Group 21: Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Group 20: Chang Bingyu (Chn)

Group 18: Daniel Wells (Wal)

Group 17: Ali Carter (Eng)

Group 25: Pang Junxu (Chn)

