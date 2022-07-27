World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is used to the sweet smell of success even when he is not winning.
The Rocket was already out of the season's first ranking event at the Championship League after losing to Chinese duo Yuan Sijun (0-3) and Pang Junxu (1-3) in Group A of the last-32 stage.
But there was still time for a spot of light-hearted amusement against old Essex rival Ali Carter in a 3-0 win that saw O'Sullivan produce breaks of 127 and 66 and break wind before potting the final pink.
The referee could hardly contain himself as the world No. 1 slotted the black to make a memorable exit at the season's first ranking tournament in Leicester.
O'Sullivan has got form when it comes to farting during matches.
He could not stop laughing after letting one fly during a WST Pro Series match with Tom Ford last year having dropped another against Matthew Stevens at the Northern Ireland Open in 2020 to leave the referee sporting a face redder than the pack.
It is never predictable when Rocket Ronnie takes to the table.
He is due to return to competitive action against namesake Sean O'Sullivan at the European Masters on Tuesday 16 August in the German city of Furth.
