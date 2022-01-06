UK champion Zhao Xintong produced one of the best shots of the week on his way to winning all eight matches at the Championship League.

24-year-old Zhao completed a 3-0 win over Mark Selby in topping Group Three with an unblemished record before again defeating the world champion 3-1 in the group semi-finals.

A 3-2 victory over compatriot Xiao Guodong in the final saw Zhao book his place in the final stage of the invitational event at the outset of February.

The audacity and coolness of his winning cut on the black in the second frame of his first win of the day against Selby sums up Zhao's mood of confidence before he meets John Higgins in his Masters debut LIVE on Eurosport on Monday afternoon.

"I am waiting for the Masters and I want to play more," said Zhao. "I played very well. It was perfect preparation. I will practice more now as I wait for the Masters."

Zhao is bidding to become the first player to complete the UK and Masters double either side of the Christmas and New Year break since Selby in 2012/13. No player from outside the UK has won both titles in the same season.

Having hit three centuries at the Championship League and made his 100th career ton, the world number nine looks to be warming up nicely in his bid to make snooker history at London's Alexandra Palace.

