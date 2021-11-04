Mark Selby advanced to the fourth round of the English Open with a 4-1 victory over Chris Wakelin.

The World Champion had to be at his best to grind down a stubborn Wakelin who was more than a match for Selby and kept the world number two on his toes.

Ad

Selby edged a tight first frame with a run of 51 but appeared to struggle with the temperature as he missed the easiest of reds

British Open 'Clearly I've been the best' - Trump slams ranking system as Selby set for number one spot 18/08/2021 AT 14:45

'A lapse in concentration' - Selby unbelievably misses easy red

He put the temperature out of sight and out of mind in the second frame though, storming onto a 2-0 lead with a run of 86.

Wakelin bounced back with a gritty run of 58 but the 2019 English Open champion responded with a brilliant century break of 102.

The underdog Wakelin proved resilient in the final frame and looked certain to pull one back before missing an easy red. And after 26 minutes, in the longest frame of the match, Selby found the bottom right pocket with a brilliant red that saw him gain the upper hand.

An epic battle in the yellow ensued with Wakelin desperate to stay alive in the match. But a calamitous kiss on the pink gifted Selby the yellow and the frame.

Selby advances to round four where he will play either David Gilbert or Yan Bingato for a spot in the quarter-finals.

MURPHY KNOCKED OUT

Shaun Murphy suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Fraser Patrick who advances to the fourth round of the competition.

The world number seven looked off colour against the world number 115 who held his nerve during a tight match.

Murphy nicked the first frame but Patrick replied with a run of 54 on his way to levelling the match.

Shaun Murphy | Snooker | ESP Player Feature Image credit: Getty Images

The Scot then went 2-1 up before Murphy equalised with an impressive comeback after Patrick hit a break of 58.

With the score all square Patrick hit a run of 84 before coming out on top in a mammoth frame to take the match.

Patrick will play Luca Brecel in round four after he beat Li Hang 4-1 in the third round.

Scottish Open 'Contractual issue' sees 2021 Scottish Open moved to Wales 18/08/2021 AT 08:24