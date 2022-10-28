David Gilbert compiled a sparkling 132 break on his way to securing his place at the English Open courtesy of a 4-2 qualifying win against Mohamed Ibrahim in Leicester.

The 2019 world semi-finalist opened with a break of 75 before Egypt's Ibrahim restored parity at 1-1 courtesy of a delightful effort of 109.

Ad

World No. 19 Gilbert rolled in a 80 and 132 to win three of the next four frames in booking his spot in the last 64 at the Brentwood Centre in Essex (12-18 December) live on Eurosport.

English Open Ding cruises into last 64 as Lines gets walkover due to Wenbo suspension YESTERDAY AT 15:21

He will face Yuan Sijun for a last-32 spot after Yuan whitewashed Rebecca Kenna 4-0 boosted by three plus-50 breaks.

Anthony McGill compiled closing runs of 76, 82 and 66 to run out a 4-3 winner against David Grace – who edged out world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 in the Northern Ireland Open last 64 last week – from 3-1 behind while Ricky Walden contributed knocks of 77, 64, 91 and 103 in a 4-1 victory against Bai Langning.

'Oh, wow!' - Crazy fluke from Grace hurts O'Sullivan

McGill will face Michael White in the last 64 with Walden securing a meeting with Liam Highfield.

2006 world champion Graeme Dott lost a high-scoring encounter with Sam Craigie, who enjoyed breaks of 112, 100, 56 and 54 to progress. Craigie missed the last red in the second frame of a 112 when he was on course for a 147.

Scotsman Dott responded with 68, 54 and 77, but ultimately came up short as the Newcastle player dominated the decider.

Elsewhere, Welsh Open champion Joe Perry lost 4-1 to Cao Yupeng.

Latest English Open qualifying results

Joe Perry 1-4 Cao Yupeng

Lu Ning 4-2 James Cahill

Ricky Walden 4-1 Bai Langning

Rebecca Kenna 0-4 Yuan SiJun

Anthony McGill 4-3 David Grace

Graeme Dott 3-4 Sam Craigie

David Gilbert 4-2 Mohamed Ibrahim

Dean Young 0-4 Oliver Lines

- - -

Watch top snooker action, including the Home Nations series, live on Eurosport and discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

English Open Doherty overcomes Williams to qualify for English Open 25/10/2022 AT 17:11