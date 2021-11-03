Shaun Murphy overcame a shaky start in his English Open match against Joe O’Connor to progress 4-2.

Having gone two frames down early on, ‘The Magician’ battled back to take the match, producing some impressive snooker along the way.

Ad

This included a fantastic pot in the fifth frame that had Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio refer to as ‘one of the shots of the tournament’.

English Open 'Perfect end to the match' - Murphy beats O'Connor with 138 total clearance AN HOUR AGO

“I was stood behind and couldn’t really see what to do” said Murphy afterwards. “you can bank the red around the table but don't really know where it's going.

“I couldn't get it on a cushion so I thought, ‘you know what? I’m just gonna go for it’”.

“A bit of Old School Murph!”

'The was a pearler' - Shaun Murphy sinks brilliant long red in English Open win over Joe O'Connor

White, speaking with Murphy, didn’t hide his admiration for the shot.

“It was an absolutely fabulous cueing shot. Definitely one of the shots of tournament and there was so much value in it.

“If you knock it around the table you could also put a colour save or anything so it was the right shot and it went in.”

- - -

Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

English Open English Open LIVE – Murphy through, O'Sullivan in action now, Robertson and Trump later 8 HOURS AGO