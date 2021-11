Snooker

English Open 2021 - ‘Beautiful’ – World champion Mark Selby shows his class against Sanderson Lam

Mark Selby began his English Open quest in determined fashion as he took on Sanderson Lam. The world champion raced into a three-frame lead in their match on the back of some great shot-making. Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:26, 2 hours ago