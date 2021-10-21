When is the English Open?

The 2021 English Open takes place from November 1–7, 2021 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The sixth edition of the tournament returns to Milton Keynes with world No. 1 Judd Trump looking to defend the title he won last year when he beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in the final.

How to watch?

The event is live on Eurosport every day. Coverage on the television begins at 12:45, and the earlier matches can be watched on the Euorsport App and discovery+

What is the format?

The first, second and third rounds will all be played over best of seven frames, until the quarter finals which will see an increase to best of nine frames.

The semi-finals will be played over best of 11 frames and the best-of-17-frame final on Sunday 7 November.

Who is playing?

Qualifiers for the event took place from September 17-22 at the Barnsley Metrodome, with the Ali Carter and Graeme Dott among those confirming a first-round place. However, the qualifiers involving the top 16 players and two wildcard nominations have been held over and will take place on Monday 1 November at the final venue.

Trump, winner of the 2020 tournament, starts his defence against Matthew Salt, while Ronnie O’Sullivan faces David Lilley who replaces Igor Figueiredo after the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions.

Mark Selby kicks off his campaign against Sanderson Lam and Mark Allen, fresh off his victory at the Northern Ireland Open, will take on Belgium’s Luca Brecel.

First round draw

Judd Trump / Matthew Selt v Jimmy Robertson [48]

Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]

Anthony McGill / Gao Yang v Gerard Greene [101]

Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]

Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]

Cao Yupeng [86] v Stephen Maguire / Mark King

Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]

Chang Bingyu [93] v Mark Williams / Paul Deaville

Kyren Wilson / Noppon Saengkham v Ashley Carty [71]

Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]

Barry Hawkins / Reanne Evans v Jak Jones [65]

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]

Fergal O'Brien [77] v Stuart Bingham / Ng On Yee

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]

James Cahill (a) v Neil Robertson / Andy Hicks

Ronnie O'Sullivan / David Lilley v Michael Georgiou (a)

Rory McLeod [78] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

Jack Lisowski / Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke [67]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19] v Peter Devlin [84]

Li Hang [39] v Ali Carter [22]

Stuart Carrington [51] v Mark Allen / Luca Brecel

Fraser Patrick [117] v Hossein Vafaei [40]

Joe O'Connor [56] v Shaun Murphy / Duane Jones

John Higgins / Zhao Jianbo v Oliver Lines [69]

Lu Ning [34] v Oliver Sykes / Allan Taylor

Ding Junhui / Andrew Pagett v Tian Pengfei [53]

Martin Gould [23] v Scott Donaldson [35]

Martin O'Donnell [46] v David B Gilbert [18]

Nigel Bond [64] v Yan Bingtao / Aaron Hill

Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]

Jamie Wilson [85] v Mark Selby / Sanderson Lam

Odds

To follow...

Tournament history

The tournament was established in 2016 as part of the Home Nations Series. Judd Trump is the defending champion and aiming to become a first two-time winner this year.

YEAR WINNER RUNNER UP SCORE HOST CITY 2016 Liang Wenbo Judd Trump 9–6 Manchester 2017 Ronnie O'Sullivan Kyren Wilson 9–2 Barnsley 2018 Stuart Bingham Mark Davies 9–7 Crawley 2019 Mark Selby David Gilbert 9–1 Crawley 2020 Judd Trump Neil Robertson 9–0 Milton Keynes

Prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

Tickets

For full details on tickets for the English Open, check out the official World Snooker website

