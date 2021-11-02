John Higgins reached the third round of the English Open as he cruised to a 4-0 whitewash over Oliver Lines.

Higgins was in impressive form from the off as the first frame went his way with a break of 89.

The Scot doubled his advantage with a knock of 88 in the following frame to go two clear, leaving him just two from victory.

Another 80-plus break came from Higgins, this time an 84, which was unanswered as Lines struggled to find a foothold against one of the most experienced and successful players of all time.

Lines went 53-0 ahead in the final frame and looked to be in with a chance of at least prolonging the match, but Higgins was able to get a look-in and a break of 70 took him through the second round match.

