Snooker returns to a familiar setting this week as the English Open takes centre-stage in Milton Keynes.

The Marshall Arena held the majority of tournaments during the coronavirus pandemic as the sport maintained a strict bubble, but fans are now welcome again as Judd Trump returns to defend his title.

Six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will make his first appearance since his shock whitewash to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters, but Mark Williams misses out after testing positive for Covid.

Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen is also in action along with Mark Selby, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson.

Latest draw/results

Round 1

Mon 1 Nov 10am

Anthony McGill [16] v Gao Yang [80]

Stephen Maguire [9] v Mark King [59]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

Ding Junhui [10] v Andrew Pagett [96]

Mon 1 Nov 1pm

Judd Trump [1] v Matthew Selt [33]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Reanne Evans (f) [115]

Shaun Murphy [6] v Duane Jones [92]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Aaron Hill [82]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 3pm

Stuart Bingham [13] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

Jack Lisowski [14] v Mark Joyce [63]

Oliver Sykes (a) v Allan Taylor [75]

Mark Selby [2] v Sanderson Lam (a)

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Mark Lloyd (a) v Paul Deaville (a)

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v David Lilley (a)

John Higgins [7] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Neil Robertson [4] v Andy Hicks [104]

Mark Allen [11] v Luca Brecel [44]

Round 2

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]

Tue 2 Nov 10am

Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]

Tue 2 Nov 1pm

Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]

Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 3pm

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]

Tue 2 Nov 7pm

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 8pm

Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]

Wed 3 Nov 10am

Rory McLeod [78] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

Li Hang [39] v Allister Carter [22]

Fraser Patrick [117] v Hossein Vafaei [40]

Wed 3 Nov 1pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19] v Peter Devlin [84]

Est. Wed 3 Nov 3pm

Martin Gould [23] v Scott Donaldson [35]

Martin O'Donnell [46] v David B Gilbert [18]

When is the English Open 2021?

The English Open begins on November 1 2021.

The sixth edition of the tournament returns to Milton Keynes with world No. 1 Judd Trump looking to defend the title he won last year when he beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in the final.

When is the English Open 2021 final?

The tournament reaches its conclusion on Sunday November 7.

Is the English Open on TV?

Yes. The event is live on Eurosport every day with coverage on the television beginning at 12:45.

There will also be extended highlights and expert studio analysis from Eurosport pundits.

Tournament history

The tournament was established in 2016 as part of the Home Nations Series. Judd Trump is the defending champion and aiming to become a first two-time winner this year.

YEAR WINNER RUNNER UP SCORE HOST CITY 2016 Liang Wenbo Judd Trump 9–6 Manchester 2017 Ronnie O'Sullivan Kyren Wilson 9–2 Barnsley 2018 Stuart Bingham Mark Davies 9–7 Crawley 2019 Mark Selby David Gilbert 9–1 Crawley 2020 Judd Trump Neil Robertson 9–0 Milton Keynes

Prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

