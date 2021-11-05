Trump 0-1 King (47-56)

Trump goes for pink along top cushion. Played with safety in mind. Trump needs pink, King both balls. Trump then misses a fine cut on the pink and he has left this over the hole. In goes the pink and King has chance of a 2-0 lead. He slots the black with ease. There you go. A 2-0 lead for the Essex man.

Trump 0-1 King (47-43)

King leaves Trump on the crucial final red which he sinks from distance. Chance to level at 1-1 as yellow, green, brown and blue drop. Pink is the problem ball.

Trump 0-1 King (29-43)

King's safety game is not too shabby. And his long game is holding up. In goes another long red. One red left up. Still anybody's frame, but King in the box seat.

Trump 0-1 King (29-40)

Neither man making hay while the sun shines in Milton Keynes, but King is scrapping away like the battler he is. Would dearly love to eke out this second frame.

Trump 0-1 King (22-16)

Another lovely long red from King to give himself a scoring chance in this second frame. How many can he make here? Chance to get a good lead at least. But he has missed a pink off the spot. Real unforced error that.

Trump 0-1 King (1-12)

But he misses a red before break had chance to develop. Real chance to score wasted there. Can't miss too many of these balls against Trump.

Trump 0-1 King (1-5)

Fine long red by King and he rolls up behind the brown. Trump is short of pace attempting to roll to the reds. Another chance for the Romford man to score a few points.

Trump 0-1 King (1-0)

Lovely trademark opening red from distance by Trump, but no colour to follow. King's long potting under pressure is also going to be a key part of this match.

Trump 0-1 King (0-0)

Vital that the world number 54 scores among the balls when he gets the chance. Which he has done in that first frame. Remember these matches the first to five frames.

Trump 0-0 King (28-65)

King is going to take this frame. King in with a lovely 65 to start. Missed a red to a centre pocket, but Trump broke down on 28. Very positive start from the former Northern Ireland Open champion.

Trump 0-0 King (0-42)

By modern standards, this is a fine chance for King to put some distance between himself and the world number one.

Trump 0-0 King (0-8)

Trump fails to sink a long red and King is off and running with the first chance of the day.

Trump 0-0 King (0-0)

Not a bad atmosphere for a Friday afternoon lunchtime. The boys are on the baize. King to break off this one.

Around the tables

Here are the results from last night's last-16 matches.

Judd Trump 4-1 Ross Muir

4-1 Ross Muir Mark King 4-0 Paul Deaville

4-0 Paul Deaville Kyren Wilson 4-1 Robbie Williams

4-1 Robbie Williams Mark Davis 3-4 Neil Robertson

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 Jamie Clarke

4-0 Jamie Clarke Luca Brecel 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick John Higgins 4-1 Ding Junhui

4-1 Ding Junhui Mark Selby 3-4 Yan Bingtao

Trump 0-0 King (0-0)

Trump is 13-2 clear of King on their career head-to-heads. King's last win over Trump came in the 2011 Championship League when he won 3-1.

All set for the quarter-finals

We are ready for the last eight of the English Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Judd Trump is first up against Mark King with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Luca Brecel this afternoon.

Kyren Wilson meets Neil Robertson tonight with John Higgins facing Yan Bingtao.

All matches are played over the best of nine frames.

O'Sullivan at brilliant best to sweep Clarke and reach quarter-finals, Trump through

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the English Open with a 4-0 win over Jamie Clarke on Thursday night.

The former world number one hit 50 or more in each of his four frames, and had an average shot time of just under 16 seconds as he raced around the table.

World number one Judd Trump reached the last eight after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ross Muir.

O'Sullivan talks rolling over highest breaks and his improved tip

