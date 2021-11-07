The English Open final is shaping up to be a classic, as Neil Robertson holds a slender 5-3 lead over John Higgins after the opening session.

Robertson was the better of the two in the afternoon, dominating in all departments and scoring heavier on the back of bold, attacking play.

But Higgins is a fearsome competitor, and he kept a grip on Robertson to give himself a chance in the race to nine later in the evening - with all the action live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ from 18:45 GMT.

Higgins should arguably have been the fresher, given Robertson’s semi-final finished late on Saturday evening. But the Scot did not look comfortable early, as he missed a long red by a distance and a tight cut back into the right corner in the opener. His opponent stepped in with a break of 57 to secure the frame.

The Scot took time to settle in his semi-final win over Ronnie O'Sullivan, and it was a similar scenario against Robertson. He went in-off in the second and later in the frame missed a long red, the kind of pot he had been knocking in for fun earlier in the week. Robertson was bogged down early on in his semi-final with Mark King. He came out in the final with an attacking mindset, and punished Higgins' lapses to take a two-frame lead.

Higgins has never been fazed by finding himself under pressure, and he showed his class with a sensational break of 90 to get on the board in the third frame. He knocked in a tough red to get in, knowing he would have been leaving a chance for Robertson had he missed. The table was not easy, but Higgins appeared to relish the intricate nature of the break as he picked off red after red to secure a foothold.

Robertson was left sitting in his chair for 10 minutes, but he arguably prefers that to losing a dour frame following a lengthy exchange. He proved that with a stunning opening red to get going in the fourth. It came as a surprise when he broke down on 48; a similar comment applied when Higgins - the king of the counterattack - missed the final red.

It did not prove fatal for Higgins, as Robertson made a complete mess of his positional shot on the yellow - which was picked up on by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studio - allowing Higgins to steal the frame and draw level at the interval.

It felt like an important steal, but Robertson had 15 minutes to recompose - and he came out and secured the fifth in a single visit - a stunning clearance of 140.

'Immaculate' - Robertson with 'spectacular' break of 140 in English Open final

The sixth frame was a cagey affair lasting 37 minutes, but Robertson attacked whenever presented with a chance and he crafted enough openings to take it and move 4-2 in front - guaranteeing himself at least a share of the spoils after the first session.

Higgins took a tense seventh to stop Robertson’s charge, but the Australian attacked again in the eighth and a break of 123 secured him a lead going into the evening as he bids to go one better than in last year’s event.

