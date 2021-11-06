Neil Robertson won a war of attrition with Mark King to book his place in the final of the English Open.

The Australian loves break-building and free-scoring affairs, but he was denied that for the most part by King.

It was a strategy that had King in the ascendancy, with Robertson struggling for any rhythm, but he knocked in a superb century in the seventh and it set up a thrilling comeback to keep him on course for a 21st ranking title.

King was in first in the opener with 22, but it was a struggle - which is hardly a surprise for a player who came into the semi-final with a highest break this week of 86.

The Romford man’s game is built on making life difficult for his opponents, and limiting errors. He turned the opener extremely scrappy and eventually worked an opening which was enough to secure the frame via a fluke.

It was a surprise when King made a mistake in the second, leaving the black in the jaws of the left corner, and Robertson got his potting arm on the move to draw level.

Robertson is one of the finest single-ball potters in the game - in truth he’s one of snooker’s great break-builders with almost 800 centuries to his name - and he knocked in a glorious red which set him up to take the third frame and move in front.

King required a settler, and an exquisite swerve to pot a long red set him up for a decent contribution in the fourth. Once again, he did not close the frame out at a single visit. Robertson had chances to hit back but did not capitalise - as the contest went in level at the interval, with the match being played on King’s terms.

Robertson’s win over Kyren Wilson in the quarter finals was a feast of big breaks. There was never likely to be a repeat against King, and the key was to not get frustrated.

The fifth was the type of frame that wakes Robertson up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat having endured a terrible nightmare. Almost 35 minutes, with five of the colours near the baulk line, and King safety-ing the Australian to a slow, torturous death. Robertson tried in vain to compete, but the frame went to his opponent when the pink finally dropped - with the world number four seeking a snooker with only two colours remaining on the table.

Robertson’s pot success continued to dip, and a couple of alarming misses in the sixth allowed King to fashion enough points in a couple of scoring visits to secure a two-frame cushion. For the second frame in a row, the Australian was chasing a snooker with only two colours on the table.

After tying his opponent in knots for two frames after the interval, it was a surprise when King made an elementary error - allowing Robertson an easy starter. He took full advantage, getting his potting arm flowing again with the first century of the match - a 111.

The 111 did not flick a switch in Robertson, far from it, as the eighth was scrappy. King, whose potting fluency had dived off a cliff, got a big chance on the final red. However, his tentative pot left him with a tough blue - which never threatened the right middle. Robertson jumped out of his chair to hoover up the colours and draw level.

John Higgins said after his semi-final win over Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier in the day that he and his family would go out for a nice dinner. He’d have had time for a seven-course taster menu while Robertson and King were doing battle - and he’d have been delighted to see them scrapping away past 11pm.

King had a chance in the ninth frame, but lost position on 28 and missed a red into the right middle - leaving the table open for Robertson to strike back with a 101 to move ahead for the first time in the contest.

After passing up big chances in the previous two frames, and Robertson’s cue arm beginning to flow, the outcome seemed inevitable - and it proved the case as the Australian got in and won the frame at a single visit to book his place in the final.

It was a grind for a long spell for Robertson, but fluency came in the end and sets him up nicely for Sunday’s final.

