O'Sullivan 1-2 Higgins

A total of 54 puts Higgins one frame ahead.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Higgins (4-70)

O'Sullivan catches the green full ball with a safety, which leaves on a red to the bottom left. Higgins mops it up, and a swift 33 is enough to leave O'Sullivan needing snookers. There's much more coming, and Higgins is going to take the lead shortly.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Higgins (4-37)

Higgins almost underhits a blue into the right middle, which needs all the pocket and a belated nudge from gravity to drop in. Shades of his legendary clearance against O'Sullivan in the 2006 Masters final there! He's lost control of this though after snookering himself on the black, and it's end of break on 37.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Higgins (4-16)

Higgins misses a thin contact safety, which gives away four and more importantly a look at a mid-ranger for O'Sullivan to the bottom right. He can't put it away though, which gifts another great chance to Higgins.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Higgins

A black takes Higgins to 72, and he's over the line in this one. There's soon a ton on as well, particularly after Higgins drops the final red into the left middle with a thin cut to land on the black. The brown is difficult along the top cushion, but Higgins calmly rolls it in and makes 104 to pull level.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Higgins (24-40)

O'Sullivan punished a Higgins miss in the first, and Higgins is responding in kind here. He's fashioned 40 already and his just affected a perfect split on the reds; 1-1 looks nailed on here.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Higgins (24-1)

With no safety on Higgins is forced into a long red to the bottom left early in the second, but can't jam it in the pocket. He's left O'Sullivan in too, who wastes no time in taking advantage. That tip doesn't look to be bothering him so far, his touch has been exquisite in these opening exchanges. Yet just as I write that he misses a cutback on a red to bottom left and his break ends abruptly on 24. In response, Higgins stabs a long red slowly into the yellow pocket, and he's on the black.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Higgins

O'Sullivan opens them up enough, and with a rhythmic monotony drops in 75 before missing a double on the final red. Higgins has seen enough in this one and concedes.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Higgins (40-24)

It's five reds and blacks so far for O'Sullivan, who forces a red out of the pack and over the left middle to keep this effort going. One more accurate nudge into what's left of the pack will really open this up for him.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Higgins (0-24)

Higgins's first shot is a superb long red into the bottom left, but he can't convert a difficult black thereafter. He picks up eight after O'Sullivan shorts an attempt to drop on the pack and then misses a thin snick on a safety soon after, and then gets in with a red to right middle that sees the white go around the table to land on the black. This is a good chance, but only 15 comes from it as he misses a cushion-first attempt at a red to the bottom left and O'Sullivan is in.

Baizing time

Here come the players. Both had their battles yesterday, Higgins in fending off a late comeback fron Yan Bingtao and O'Sullivan with his ongoing issues with the tip of his cue. Here they both are though for one more dance; it's best of 11 for a place in tomorrow's final.

Legends Only

This needs very little bigging up but we’re contractually obliged to do it, so here goes. Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins have a combined 10 world championships and 29 Triple Crown titles between them, and a whopping 68 ranking event wins. These Class of 92 alumni are two of the three greatest players ever to put a hand on the baize and have gone nose to nose in some of the best matches we’ve ever seen.

It’s been nip and tuck, with Higgins currently holding the advantage 28-27 in overall victories. While there’s been the odd blowout, it’s usually close; ten of their matches have gone to a decider. Quite simply, it does not get any better than this. Load up with snacks and get comfy.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of the semi-finals of the 2021 English Open from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

We’re in a one table situation and have a couple of crackers for you today. In the post for this evening is Neil Robertson versus Mark King. Robertson played superbly last night to dispatch Kyren Wilson, while King produced the upset of the season so far to knock out Judd Trump in their quarter-final.

But you don’t have to don your evening wear just yet. Brew up, carry on lounging around in your pyjamas and settle in for our first semi-final, which is between two blokes you may have heard of.

---

'Like trying to win a marathon with a pair of heavy boots on'

Ronnie O’Sullivan is hoping continued problems with his tip do not take a mental toll in the later stages of the English Open.

The six-time world champion has been wrestling with a problematic tip in Milton Keynes this week.

However, he has produced a series of impressive performances to reach the semi-finals, which he puts down to playing some of his best snooker.

He overwhelmed Luca Brecel 5-1 in the quarter-finals, and is unsure whether he will be able to sustain the excellence to overcome the problems with his tip.

“It is a challenge,” he told Eurosport . “It is like trying to win a marathon with a pair of heavy boots on. Let’s give it a go. It’s a test, I love a challenge.”

SEMI-FINALS

Sat 6 November 1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v John Higgins [7]

Sat 6 November 1pm

Mark King [49] v Neil Robertson [4]

- - -

