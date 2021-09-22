Stephen Hendry booked his place in the final stages of the English Open with a 4-1 win over Michael White, but his great rival Jimmy White was beaten by the same scoreline in qualifying by Zhao Xintong.

Seven-time world champion Hendry has been handed a two-year card as he continues his comeback in the sport.

After a poor performance in the British Open, where he was beaten 3-0 by Gary Wilson , Hendry looked sharper against White in qualifying in Barnsley.

Hendry seized on a missed red from his opponent in the first frame, and he won a safety exchange before clearing the colours to take the opener.

A break of 60 was enough for the former world No 1 to take the second, but he missed a routine black off its spot in the third - allowing White to counter to get on the board.

After so long out of the game, the setback of missing such a simple ball could have dented Hendry’s confidence, but he bounced back immediately to take the fourth frame.

The fifth frame was extremely scrappy, with the majority of reds in baulk at one stage. Both players had chances to take the frame, and it boiled down to a battle on the colours.

The potting arm may not be the well-oiled machine it once was, but Hendry’s safety game is as sharp as ever. He forced an error from White on the pink and stroked it into the left middle to seal his win.

Jimmy White made a confident start in his match with Zhao, knocking in a long red and compiling a break of 29 as he took the opener.

The six-time World Championship finalist has for too long made errors when in the balls, and it was a trait on show against Zhao. The Chinese player took advantage to take the second and third frames to edge himself in front.

The turning point came in the fourth, as White was on a break of 65 and well set to level the match. However, he miscued a black and it allowed Zhao to step in and clear with a break of 75.

White failed to recover from the setback as Zhao wrapped up the win in the fifth frame.

Nigel Bond eased into the final stages with a 4-1 win over Chen Zifan, while Fraser Patrick beat Simon Lichtenberg by the same scoreline.

Robert Milkins bumped into Jamie Wilson in impressive form as the youngster claimed a 4-0 win, while Fergal O’Brien also whitewashed Iulian Boiko.

The English Open gets underway at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on November 1, with all the action live on Eurosport.

