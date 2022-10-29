Zhang Anda stunned Stephen Maguire 4-0 to qualify for the last 64 of the English Open.

Maguire is ranked 45 places higher than Zhang but was outplayed by his opponent, who made a century in the second frame before edging out the former six-time ranking event winner in the final two frames.

Ad

It’s the third time Maguire has lost in the qualifying stages this season after he failed to make the main draw of the European Masters and the British Open.

English Open Gilbert, Walden and McGill secure English Open spots YESTERDAY AT 20:55

Dechawat Poomjaeng won his first match in nearly three years as he made his return to the tour after winning the Asia Q School earlier in 2022.

Poomjaeng, who is a popular figure on the tour, edged out Alexander Ursenbacher 4-3 in a very close match, with neither player able to get more than one frame ahead.

The only other final-frame decider on Saturday was Andres Petrov winning against Brazil’s Victor Sarkis, from 3-2 behind.

Last season’s European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi got the better of Andy Hicks - winning 4-1 - whilst Ng On Yee was beaten 4-0, as she lost to John Astley in a cagey affair.

Mark Davis qualified for the main draw for the first time this season with some of his best snooker for a long time as he was victorious 4-2 over Xiao Guodong.

- - -

Watch top snooker action, including the Home Nations series, live on Eurosport and discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

English Open Ding cruises into last 64 as Lines gets walkover due to Wenbo suspension 27/10/2022 AT 15:21