Premium Snooker English Open 13:45-19:45

Today's action

Ad

Snooker returns to a familiar setting this week as the English Open takes centre-stage in Milton Keynes and Monday's action sees a wonderful line up of big names.

English Open English Open 2021 - Latest results and draw 2 HOURS AGO

Defending champion Judd Trump opens his campaign against Matthew Selt while Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on David Lilley. World champion Mark Selby is also in action as he faces Sanderson Lam.

The Marshall Arena held the majority of tournaments during the coronavirus pandemic as the sport maintained a strict bubble, but fans are now welcome again as Trump returns to defend his title.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan will make his first appearance since his shock whitewash to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters, but Mark Williams misses out after testing positive for Covid.

Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen is also in action along with Selby, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson.

ORDER OF PLAY MONDAY 1 NOVEMBER

Round 1

Mon 1 Nov 10am

Anthony McGill [16] v Gao Yang [80]

Stephen Maguire [9] v Mark King [59]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

Ding Junhui [10] v Andrew Pagett [96]

Mon 1 Nov 1pm

Judd Trump [1] v Matthew Selt [33]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Reanne Evans (f) [115]

Shaun Murphy [6] v Duane Jones [92]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Aaron Hill [82]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 3pm

Stuart Bingham [13] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

Jack Lisowski [14] v Mark Joyce [63]

Oliver Sykes (a) v Allan Taylor [75]

Mark Selby [2] v Sanderson Lam (a)

Round 2

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]

Round 1

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Mark Lloyd (a) v Paul Deaville (a)

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v David Lilley (a)

John Higgins [7] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

Round 2

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]

Round 1

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Neil Robertson [4] v Andy Hicks [104]

Mark Allen [11] v Luca Brecel [44]

- - -

Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

Snooker 'It's a little secret' - O'Sullivan talks pool helping his snooker and Las Vegas 28/10/2021 AT 07:41