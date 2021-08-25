Judd Trump will begin the defence of his English Open title against Matthew Selt, while Ronnie O’Sullivan will face off against Igor Figueiredo.

Former world number one Trump had a stellar 2020/21 season, winning five titles - including two of the Home Nations events.

Trump, who beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in the final of last season’s English Open, will need to take care of Selt in his opening match if he is to bid for a repeat.

O’Sullivan will face Brazil’s top player in Figueiredo, while world champion Mark Selby has been pulled out against Sanderson Lam.

The first round takes place from September 17 to 22 in Barnsley, but the games involving the top 16 in the world rankings will be held back for the week of the event proper from November 1 to 7 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

