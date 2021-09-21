Martin Gould completed a 4-0 victory over former Welsh Open finalist Andrew Higginson to reach the last 64 of the English Open in Milton Keynes.
The 2016 German Masters winner secured his progress with breaks of 66 and 73 completing a satisfactory day at the office for 'The Pinner Potter'.
Gilbert eases through at English Open, Thepchaiya makes 139 in whitewash
Shoot Out champion Ryan Day suffered a 4-3 defeat to world number 34 Lu Ning, who rolled in 70, 61 and 57 to complete victory after the Welshman had opened with a 51.
Iran's number one Hossein Vafaei dismissed prodigious Norway potter Kurt Maflin with a 4-1 victory that saw Maflin lose despite running in knocks of 68, 73 and 58.
Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry faces Michael White on Wednesday (4pm) with six-times world finalist Jimmy White meeting Zhao Xintong at 2pm.
The English Open returns to the Marshall Arena and is LIVE on Eurosport between 1-7 November with the opening matches involving the world's top 16 held over until the venue.
Judd Trump is defending the title he won with a 9-8 triumph against Neil Robertson a year ago.
Balls congregate around pocket during Higgins v Gould
English Open qualifying results
- Joe O'Connor 4-1 Pang Junxu
- Barry Pinches 0-4 Tian Pengfei
- Oliver Lines 4-0 Zhang Anda
- Ryan Day 3-4 Lu Ning
- Kurt Maflin 1-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Lyu Haotian 3-4 Martin O'Donnell
- Martin Gould 4-0 Andrew Higginson
- Ian Burns 3-3 Scott Donaldson
