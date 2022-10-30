Fraser Patrick enjoyed breaks of 64 and 55 in completing a 4-0 rout against Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White to qualify for the English Open on Sunday.

White rolled in an effort of 54 in the third frame, but it was not enough to deny the Scotsman, who will face Lu Ning in the last 64 in December.

The English Open is live on Eurosport between 12-18 December with the tournament being staged this year at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

Northern Ireland Open finalist Zhou Yuelong suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Xu Si as he tumbled out at the qualifying stage in Leicester.

Zhou – who lost 9-4 to Mark Allen in the Northern Ireland Open final last Sunday – saw fellow Chinese player Xu compile 62 and 105 to lead 2-0 before a 101 break reduced the deficit to 2-1.

Despite making 54 in a fourth frame he would lose, Zhou could not restore parity with a closing 120 break seeing world No. 73 Xu secure a meeting with former UK and Masters winner Ding Junhui.

Shoot Out holder Hossein Vafaei saw Zhang Jiankang wipe out his 2-0 lead with breaks of 69 and 74, but a timely intervention of 70 and 63 of booked a spot in the last 64.

Iran's leading player Vafaei will meet Pang Junxu at the finals venue in December. Pang was never in trouble in a 4-0 dismissal of Barry Pinches that included a knock of 62 in the second frame.

Former German Masters champion Martin Gould ran out a 4-2 winner against Andy Lee courtesy of runs of 68, 104, 68 and 56 at the Morningside Arena.

Gould will meet former world semi-finalist Gary Wilson or Lyu Haotian in the last 64.

English Open qualifying results

Dylan Emery 4-0 Li Hang

Zhou Yuelong 2-4 Xu Si

Pang Junxu 4-0 Barry Pinches

Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Zhang Jiankang

Fraser Patrick 4-0 Jimmy White

Andy Lee 2-4 Martin Gould

Gary Wilson v Lyu Haotian

- - -

