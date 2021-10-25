The second event of this year’s Home Nations Series moves to Milton Keynes for the English Open.

Following Mark Allen’s victory at the Northern Ireland Open, players will descend on the Marshall Arena for the latest ranking event of the season.

With the Scottish and Welsh Open tournament’s yet to come, this latest event provides an opportunity for stars of the green baize to make their mark.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament:

When is the English Open 2021?

The English Open begins on November 1 2021.

The sixth edition of the tournament returns to Milton Keynes with world No. 1 Judd Trump looking to defend the title he won last year when he beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in the final.

When is the English Open 2021 final?

The tournament reaches its conclusion on Sunday November 7.

Is the English Open on TV?

Yes. The event is live on Eurosport every day with coverage on the television beginning at 12:45.

There will also be extended highlights and expert studio analysis from Eurosport pundits.

How can I watch the English Open?

Aside from the live coverage and highlights on TV, the tournament and the earlier matches can be watched on the Eurosport App and discovery+

Who will be competing?

The initial round of qualifiers for the tournament took place from September 17-22 at the Barnsley Metrodome, with the Ali Carter and Graeme Dott among those confirming a first-round place.

The remaining qualifiers involving the top 16 players and two wildcard nominations have been held over and will take place on Monday 1 November at the final venue in Milton Keynes..

Judd Trump, winner of the 2020 tournament, starts his defence against Matthew Salt, while Ronnie O’Sullivan faces David Lilley who replaces Igor Figueiredo after the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions.

Mark Selby kicks off his campaign against Sanderson Lam and Mark Allen, fresh off his victory at the Northern Ireland Open, will take on Belgium’s Luca Brecel.

English Open odds

