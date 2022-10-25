1997 world champion Ken Doherty rolled in a break of 82 to qualify for the English Open last 64 with a 4-1 victory over Robbie WIlliams.

The evergreen Irishman secured his progress against the recent British Open semi-finalist Williams, who restored parity at 1-1 before losing the final three frames.

Ad

He was joined in qualifying for Brentwood by Chinese teenager Wu Yize, who compiled the highest break of his career of 140 in a 4-1 victory against Ukraine's Anton Kazakov.

Champion of Champions When is the Champion of Champions? How to watch, full draw as O'Sullivan eyes fourth title 16 HOURS AGO

19-year Wu also enjoyed knocks of 64 and 65 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Lukas Kleckers was thumped 4-0 by Hammad Miah with Tian Pengfei contributing 55, 94 and two 53 breaks in 4-1 win against Peng Yisong in an all-Chinese encounter.

The English Open will be staged by the Brentwood Centre in Essex (12-18 December) and is live on Eurosport.

O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked players

Latest English Open qualifying results

Si Jiahui 0-4 Julien Leclercq

Anton Kazakov 1-4 Wu Yize

Tian Pengfei 4-1 Peng Yisong

Ken Doherty 4-1 Robbie Williams

Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hammad Miah

Jenson Kendrick 2-3 Joe O'Connor

Michael White v Michael Judge

Craig Steadman v Himanshu Jain

- - -

The Home Nations series is back and it is live and exclusive on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Champion of Champions Who does O'Sullivan face at Champion of Champions? Trump set for title defence 19 HOURS AGO