Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed in comical fashion how he was almost late to a big match at the English Open due to being "over in the kebab shop".

The 45-year-old scrambled to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes with just "seven minutes to go" before facing Michael Georgiou after he was out for his "long" Turkish lunch with friends.

Ad

English Open English Open LIVE – Selby faces Wakelin threat before O'Sullivan confronts Hamilton 7 HOURS AGO

As The Rocket explained, he was "all over the gaffe" upon arriving at the venue following his kebab, but managed to turn things around and secure his progress at the prestigious Home Nations event.

"I turned up with seven minutes to go," O'Sullivan said at the English Open following his victory over Georgiou.

I was still in my jeans and trainers. I got my gear on. I was all over the gaffe.

'Even by his standards, this has been a treat' - O'Sullivan's remarkable 127 break against Georgiou

"I should be meditating 20 minutes ago but I wasn't. I knew I would be like a rabbit in the headlights. So I tried to stay in the match for as long as I could settle.

"I was over in the kebab shop with my friends, having a good time, putting the world to rights and thought, 'I better go now', as the previous match had finished.

"I'd rather be late for the match in fact and miss the first frame," he added, trying to explain his predicament.

"I'd rather be 1-0 down in a good place than 0-0 and thinking, 'I want to smash my cue into 100 pieces and go home'.

'If I've been waiting, I won't want to play' - O'Sullivan on mental state before matches

"Ah, I got to finish the kebab and had the baklava, too. It was a long lunch.

"You don't want too much of the baklava due to the sugar factor, but I have earned it. I have been training hard.

"Listen, I felt for Michael, it was hard for him. I don't want to gloat too much. I played well. Unfortunately for him he didn't capitalise after the first frame."

- - -

Stream the English Open snooker live and on demand on discovery+

Snooker 'I'm trying to replicate what he does' - O'Sullivan admits Higgins influence 18 HOURS AGO