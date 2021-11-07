The greats of the game feel pressure, and Neil Robertson was affected by tension as he passed up a chance to take control of the English Open final.

The Australian made an impressive start to the match, winning the opening two frames - before John Higgins secured the third.

Robertson had a big chance to open up a cushion going into the interval - but he made a complete mess of a yellow and ran out of position.

He potted the ball fine, but got nowhere near where he wanted the cue ball - and Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Eurosport studio pinpointed the problem.

“Neil got a bit tense towards the end,” O’Sullivan said. “The yellow, he was really tight. His follow through.”

Explaining how Robertson should have executed the shot, O’Sullivan added: “He is like, eerghh and stunned into it. You have to flow into those and squeeze the white around.

“Neil is all cue action, he does not really play those floaty shots and he had to squeeze an angle out of it.”

