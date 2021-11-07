Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken of his disappointment after his defeat to John Higgins in the semi-finals of the English Open, but feels it is a positive that he continues to care about performing.

The six-time world champion produced some of his best snooker in some time to power into the last four, and he led Higgins 5-3 in their semi-final clash.

Ad

English Open 'Neil got a bit tense towards the end' - O'Sullivan pinpoints Robertson error AN HOUR AGO

'He's fallen over the line!' - Incredible drama as Higgins beats O'Sullivan in decider

O’Sullivan has often spoken about not overly caring about results but, after playing so well in Milton Keynes, disappointment was the overriding feeling.

"For a change I was actually quite disappointed because I was playing really well and enjoying playing,” O’Sullivan said from the Eurosport studio before the final of the English Open.

So to lose when you are playing well is frustrating, as maybe I had some more to give.

Snooker is heading into a busy part of the season, and O’Sullivan is looking forward to challenging for titles - as he seeks to end a drought dating back to the World Championship of 2020.

“It’s the way it goes and there are more tournaments to look forward to, so it is good to be a bit disappointed as it shows you actually care,” the 45-year-old said.

'You’ve got to have bottle to play those shots' - O'Sullivan plays excellent plant

- - -

Stream the final of the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

English Open Robertson solves King puzzle to reach English Open final 17 HOURS AGO