WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has said that any player that thinks they can get away with match-fixing is “completely foolish.”
Ferguson was speaking to Eurosport after former Masters champion Yan Bingtao was suspended from competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.
Ad
The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that the suspension was in relation to “an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.” He is the seventh player to be suspended in relation to the probe.
English Open
Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao suspended as part of match-fixing investigation
Former English Open champion Liang Wenbo was suspended by snooker chiefs in October, while five other players – Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu – were suspended last week.
Speaking to Eurosport ahead of the English Open on Monday, Ferguson said that Yan was suspended after new information came to light.
“Suspensions went ahead last week of some players,” said Ferguson. “Throughout [that process] we were presented with some new evidence, which meant that we needed to interview Yan Bingtao.
“Yan Bingtao turned up this morning and he was interviewed at length by Nigel Mawer, our head of integrity. And as a result of that interview and discussions, I took the decision to suspend Yan Bingtao with immediate effect, pending any outcome of this investigation or any potential disciplinary proceedings which may follow.”
- English Open LIVE - Trump in action as Yan scandal rocks snooker
- Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao suspended as part of match-fixing investigation
‘A really bad day for snooker’ – White after Yan banned amid match-fixing investigation
Ferguson indicated that the investigation could be concluded sooner rather than later, and said that any players who thought they could get away with match-fixing were “completely foolish”.
“We're a long way down the road with this investigation,” added Ferguson.
“We're constantly monitoring markets and everything else. We know what's going on. And if any player thinks they can get away with it [match-fixing], by the way, they're completely foolish because we can find it easily.
“It won't take as long as you think - I think we are quite well down the road.
“It is not a good look for us, but we are a sport that chooses to deal with it. We are a sport that chooses to put it out in the public domain. We will not have it talked about behind the scenes.
“Expose it, get it out there, deal with it, and we can move on with the professional sport that we've got.”
- - -
Stream English Open 2022 and top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
English Open
Five more players suspended from competing on the WST with immediate effect
English Open
Robertson: Higgins is toughest snooker player of all time
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad